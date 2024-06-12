Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue hosting blood drive June 26

Jun 12th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue are hosting a blood drive.

The drive will take place on Wednesday, June 26, from 2-6 p.m. at Fire Station 1 in Trevor.

Appointments are required.

You can make an appointment here.

