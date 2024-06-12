Units responding to fire in Trevor

At about 4:53 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department and Wheatland Vol. Fire Department units are responding to a report of a fire in the 26500 block of 104th Street in Trevor.

UPDATE 4:59 p.m. — First units arriving on scene report no signs of fire from exterior.

UPDATE 5 p.m. — Salem Lakes command on the scene reports occupant now out of home. Fire appears to have started from exterior. Nothing appears to be burning now, but investigation underway.