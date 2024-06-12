June 12, 2024 lake test results: Lake Shangri-la-220th Ct. at swim caution

Lake Shangri-la-220th Ct. is at a swim caution after testing Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Lake Shangri-la-220th Ct. that prompted the caution was 261 E.coli/100 mL. It was scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

Here are other results of Tuesday’s sampling as reported by Kenosha County Public Health:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 12 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 4 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 261 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 33 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 10 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 18 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 128 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 21 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 2 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 4 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 2 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 31 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 82 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by The District of Powers Lake ) — Powers Lake Beach 14.8 E.coli/100mL