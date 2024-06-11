Woman dies in ATV crash in Montgomery Lake neighborhood

A woman died in an ATV crash in the Montgomery Lake Highlands neighborhood Sunday.

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release:

During the evening hours of June 9th, 2024, members from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Salem Lakes Fire Department responded to a single ATV crash in the 8600 block of 234th Avenue in the Village of Salem Lakes. This crash resulted in a single fatality.

At approximately 9:11 PM on June 9th, Kenosha Joint Services 911 received a call from area residents stating they observed a single ATV that crashed into a ditch along 234th Avenue in the 8600 block. Laying next to the ATV was a female who was not conscious and not breathing. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The operator of the ATV, 36-year-old Samantha Pageau, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) as well as Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Wardens responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation. The Wisconsin DNR, with the assistance of the Kenosha County MCAT, investigated the crash.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by this tragic event. The Kenosha Human Development Services – Crisis Line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. If anyone needs someone to talk to, the Crisis Line is always available: 262-657-7188.

No further information will be released at this time.