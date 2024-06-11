Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting June 12, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Agenda items include:

Wireless telephone tower and ground space lease renewal

Special Event Permit application for Rhythm In the Park

Boat parade regatta permit

Payment to WE Energies for streetlights

Independence Day bike parade July 4, 2024

Pickle ball court at Erickson Park

Discussion: Price quotes to construct a handicap accessible kayak/canoe launch

The full agenda is available here.