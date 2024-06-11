Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting June 12, 2024

Jun 11th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Agenda items include:

  • Wireless telephone tower and ground space lease renewal
  • Special Event Permit application for Rhythm In the Park
  • Boat parade regatta permit
  • Payment to WE Energies for streetlights
  • Independence Day bike parade July 4, 2024
  • Pickle ball court at Erickson Park
  • Discussion: Price quotes to construct a handicap accessible kayak/canoe launch

The full agenda is available here.

