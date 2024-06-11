Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting June 12, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).
Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.
Agenda items include:
- Wireless telephone tower and ground space lease renewal
- Special Event Permit application for Rhythm In the Park
- Boat parade regatta permit
- Payment to WE Energies for streetlights
- Independence Day bike parade July 4, 2024
- Pickle ball court at Erickson Park
- Discussion: Price quotes to construct a handicap accessible kayak/canoe launch