At about 3:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a crash at Highway 83 (Antioch Road) and Highway JF in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 3:16 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond as mutual aid with an ambulance.

/Contributed photo by West Jacobs