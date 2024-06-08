Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting June 10, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Clarification of process for appointment of Chair, Vice Chair, and Secretary for the Fire Commission per ordinance.

Appointment of Fire Commission officers by Village President, with approval of the Board.

The purchase of 9 Hydromatic grinder pumps, from LW Allen, in the amount of $21,958.00.

10.2 Final Payment Request No. 1, from Property Solutions Contracting for the installation of three piers, in the amount of $79,080.00.

10.3 Final Payment Request No. 2, from KR Contractors, Inc. for the Community Park disk golf course and Dells Road walking trail, in the amount of $11,570.25.

10.4 Payment Request No. 2 and Change Order No. 1, from All-Ways Contractors, for 2024 Street & Utilities Improvements, in the amount of $86,973.40.

Approval of the Parks Commission recommendation to purchase playground equipment for the Lake Shangri-Lake Beach Park, from MWP Recreation, in the amount of $41,920.00, which includes a play structure with a variety of activities for kids 5-12 years of age, playcurb border, and safety surface of engineered wood.

Amendment to a Conditional Use Permit for the Kenosha County Fair and Wilmot Raceway to extend the on-track racing hours from 11 pm to 12 am for up to 5 events per year for track incidents and weather-related delays, for the duration of their existing Conditional Use Permit (March 2027).

Fire Truck Refurbishment Update.

Addition of Mooring Buoys on Silver Lake.

Closed session regarding litigation in which it is or may be involved, specifically concerning potential enforcement of an agreement with Greg Brown

