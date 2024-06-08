Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting June 10, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Clarification of process for appointment of Chair, Vice Chair, and Secretary for the Fire Commission per ordinance.
- Appointment of Fire Commission officers by Village President, with approval of the Board.
- The purchase of 9 Hydromatic grinder pumps, from LW Allen, in the amount of $21,958.00.
- 10.2 Final Payment Request No. 1, from Property Solutions Contracting for the installation of three piers, in the amount of $79,080.00.
- 10.3 Final Payment Request No. 2, from KR Contractors, Inc. for the Community Park disk golf course and Dells Road walking trail, in the amount of $11,570.25.
- 10.4 Payment Request No. 2 and Change Order No. 1, from All-Ways Contractors, for 2024 Street & Utilities Improvements, in the amount of $86,973.40.
- Approval of the Parks Commission recommendation to purchase playground equipment for the Lake Shangri-Lake Beach Park, from MWP Recreation, in the amount of $41,920.00, which includes a play structure with a variety of activities for kids 5-12 years of age, playcurb border, and safety surface of engineered wood.
- Amendment to a Conditional Use Permit for the Kenosha County Fair and Wilmot Raceway to extend the on-track racing hours from 11 pm to 12 am for up to 5 events per year for track incidents and weather-related delays, for the duration of their existing Conditional Use Permit (March 2027).
- Fire Truck Refurbishment Update.
- Addition of Mooring Buoys on Silver Lake.
- Appointment by the Village President of an alternate member, Patrick Mieritz, to the Zoning Board of Appeals to fill a vacancy for unexpired term expiring 2026, subject to confirmation from the Village Board.
- Designation of the Chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals by the Village President.
- Closed session regarding litigation in which it is or may be involved, specifically concerning potential enforcement of an agreement with Greg Brown