A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County ADRC Durable Medical Equipment Loan & Supply Closet lends products for older adults and adults with disabilities

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s (ADRC) Durable Medical Equipment Loan & Supply Closet provides durable medical equipment as well as nutritional supplements and incontinence products for older adults and adults with disabilities who are in need. Kenosha County residents needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item.
The Loan & Supply Closet is supported by generous community donations. Currently stock is extremely low on the following items.
- Rollators
- Shower chairs with back support and handles
- Pull-up incontinence briefs in medium and small sizes
- Nutritional supplements such as Ensure and Boost
If you have gently used or new items you wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, please call the ADRC, 262-605-6646 to make arrangements. The ADRC is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. While the ADRC takes additional steps in sanitization, for everyone’s safety, we ask that all items be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.