Bridge work on southbound I-94 to begin June 10

From the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming bridge maintenance at various points on southbound I-94 in Kenosha County.

Beginning the week of June 10, crews will complete scheduled work over a two-week period during off-peak hours, Mondays through Thursdays. Southbound I-94 will remain open, with double lane closures of the roadway over:

— WIS 142

— County K

— 71st Street

— WIS 50

— The Des Plaines River

— County C

This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Whether it’s in active work zones or routine daily commutes, motorists are reminded to drive safely, avoid distractions, and observe posted speed limits. For real-time traffic information, visit: 511wi.gov.