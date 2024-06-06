Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society to host 2024 summer open houses at Davidson Hall on June 9, July 14 & Aug. 11

Jun 6th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society is hosting open houses this summer at Davidson Hall.

Dates and times for the open houses will be:

  • June 9, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m
  • July 14 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. (open before and after the Progress Days Parade
  • Aug. 11 from 11 q.m. to 2 p.m.

Davidson Hall, now located at 8323 198th Ave, is the original Bristol Town Hall built in 1870. It houses a collection of artifacts collected from the area. It was moved to that address from its original location along Highway C in what is now Bristol Woods County Park.

For additional information regarding the historical society or Davidson Hall visits call 262-857-9115 or visit the group’s Facebook page here.

