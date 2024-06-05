Jared Kwiatkowski named new district administrator at Paris Consolidated Joint #1 School District

For the first time in 17 years, Paris Consolidated Joint #1 School District will have a new top administrator.

Jared Kwiatkowski will be the new district administrator as of July 1, the district announced via press release Tuesday.

Kwiatkowski will replace Roger Gahart, who will continue in the district administrator role until June 30.

Following is the press release from Paris Consolidated Joint #1 School District:

Paris Consolidated Joint #1 School District is pleased to announce that, in a unanimous vote, we have selected Jared Kwiatkowski as the new Administrator of Paris Consolidated Grade School. Jared joins Paris Consolidated Grade School with a fresh perspective and demonstrated enthusiasm for education. Although new to the role of administrator, he brings his dedication to fostering a positive learning environment for students. Jared is currently serving as the Special Education Director at Norris School District and has previous teaching and military experience. Current Administrator, Roger Gahart, will be retiring as of June 30, 2024. Roger Gahart has dedicated 17 years to the successful, effective operation of Paris Consolidated Grade School and the staff, families and community will greatly miss his leadership and welcoming personality. The Paris School Board feels very fortunate to have found a new Administrator that shares similar values, ethics and passion for educating children that Roger has exhibited. “The goal from the start has been to find a new leader for our school that will foster the great successes and traditions that our team has worked diligently to achieve, while adding new ideas that will enhance our current culture. We feel that Jared is the right person to uphold our community’s pride in our children and school and help us maintain our current values and culture,” said Deanna Krumm, School Board President. Jared Kwiatkowski officially assumes his role as Administrator on July 1, 2024 but will begin to collaborate

with the current Paris Team to begin the transition process. Please join us in extending a warm welcome to

Jared Kwiatkowski!