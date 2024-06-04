Warm again Tuesday; storms later

Click for larger view

Tuesday should get warm much like Monday, with rain and thunderstorms expected tonight and into Wednesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 85.

Rain could start as early as 4 p.m. and is most likely from about 10 p.m., Tuesday through 4 a.m., Wednesday.

NWS does not currently have us in an area with a greater than 50 percent chance of receiving .5 inch or more of rain through this event.

Some rain may continue into Wednesday, when temperatures are also expected to moderate some with a high temperature of 79. Thursday and Friday look dry but cooler yet, with a high of 74 on Thursday and 70 on Friday.