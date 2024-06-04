June 4, 2024 lake test results: Camp Lake & Center Lake under swim caution

Camp Lake and Center Lake are under swim caution after testing Monday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results that prompted the cautions were:

Camp Lake – 261 E.coli/100 mL

Center Lake – 816 E.coli/100 mL

The above sites were scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Here are other results of Monday’s sampling as reported by Kenosha County Public Health:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 35 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 5 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 5 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 816 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 261 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 3 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 179 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 19 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 31 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 31 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 6 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 11 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 7 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 6 E.coli/100mL.; Lucille on Lake Elizabeth 19 E.coli/100mL; Musial on Lake Elizabeth 9 E.coli/100mL; Sunset on Lake Elizabeth 20 E.coli/100mL.