From last year’s event /WOTI file photo

The 2024 Kenosha County Dairy breakfast is June 15, from 6:30-10:30 a.m. at Crane Grain Farm, 3930 288th Ave. Brighton.

Tickets for the breakfast will be $10, 6 years old and younger are free. Tickets are cash only and only available at the event. Parking will be on-site at the farm. There will also be school buses from Kenosha County Center, Brighton Grade School and Westosha High School.

The event features a big farm breakfast, a Wisconsin products tent with items to purchase, an agriculture tent to learn more about the workings of a farm, kids tent, farm toys for sale and much more. The breakfast includes scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, pancakes, muffins, yogurt, juice and Culver’s ice cream.

Crane Grain Farms is owned by Michael A. Daniels. While the farm doesn’t milk cows anymore it’s home to a beef cattle herd as well as raises animals for the fair each year. The farm grows corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa in Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. This is the first time Crane Grain Farm has hosted the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast On The Farm. As Daniels was growing up, Crane Dairy hosted the breakfast three different times.