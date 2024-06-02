Agenda: Twin Lakes Special Village Board meeting June 3, 2024

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

This meeting replaces the committee of the whole meeting that typically would take place on the first Monday of the month.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding a second lease extension for Lake Elizabeth Sand Bar LLC.Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution 2024-6-1 Declaring the Salary and Fringe Benefits for the Police Sergeant Positions

Discussion and possible action regarding 2023 WI Act 73 Changes to Closing Hours for Retail Licensed Establishments During the Republican National Convention Held in Milwaukee.

A closed session for employment, compensation, promotion, or performance evaluation of a Village Employee.

The full agenda is available here.