Agenda: Twin Lakes Special Village Board meeting June 3, 2024

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
This meeting replaces the committee of the whole meeting that typically would take place on the first Monday of the month.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action regarding a second lease extension for Lake Elizabeth Sand Bar LLC.Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution 2024-6-1 Declaring the Salary and Fringe Benefits for the Police Sergeant Positions
- Discussion and possible action regarding 2023 WI Act 73 Changes to Closing Hours for Retail Licensed Establishments During the Republican National Convention Held in Milwaukee.
- A closed session for employment, compensation, promotion, or performance evaluation of a Village Employee.