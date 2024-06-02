Agenda: Twin Lakes Special Village Board meeting June 3, 2024

Jun 2nd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

This meeting replaces the committee of the whole meeting that typically would take place on the first Monday of the month.

Agenda items include:

  • Discussion and possible action regarding a second lease extension for Lake Elizabeth Sand Bar LLC.Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution 2024-6-1 Declaring the Salary and Fringe Benefits for the Police Sergeant Positions
  • Discussion and possible action regarding 2023 WI Act 73 Changes to Closing Hours for Retail Licensed Establishments During the Republican National Convention Held in Milwaukee.
  • A closed session for employment, compensation, promotion, or performance evaluation of a Village Employee.

The full agenda is available here.

