Units responding to fire in Camp Lake

At 3:35 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue and Wheatland Vol. Fire Department units are responding to a report of a fire in the 9200 block of Camp Lake Road in Camp Lake.

Per dispatch: Smoke coming from an electrical outlet. No flames seen. Building being evacuated.

UPDATE 3:43 p.m. — Unit on the scene reports call relates to a two-story residential building. No flames seen so far. Investigation underway.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m. — Incident command confirms problem is with outlet. All units still responding can return to quarters.

UPDATE 4:10 p.m. — Investigation still underway.

UPDATE 4:19 p.m. — Incident command reports to dispatch that problem was with outlet. Outlet has been isolated. Units returning to quarters.