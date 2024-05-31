Westosha Firefighter Fest on June 1 to benefit Randall firefighter fighting Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Westosha Firefighter Fest on June 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rubber Ducky Country Market will benefit medical expenses for Town of Randall Fire Department Lt. Patrick Riley.

Riley is battling Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

The fest will include a large touch a truck event with fire equipment, farm equipment, school bus, excavators, tractors and race cars.

Admission is free. Funds will be raised through raffles, silent auctions, food and drink sales.

Firefighters from the following departments will compete in games such as a gear races and bucket races.

Supporting fire departments are: Town of Randall Fire Department, Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue, and Paris Fire and Rescue.

Rubber Ducky Market is located at 36116 128th St, Twin Lakes.