Sheriff’s Department completes “ghost gun” investigation involving teens

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

Detectives of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department have completed an investigation into an illegal “ghost gun” manufacturing and distribution operation involving high school-aged individuals leading to seven arrests.

In the morning hours of Wednesday, May 29th, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department (KSD) Detectives, Deputies, and multiple area tactical response teams (TRT) conducted five search warrants between Kenosha and Racine Counties. This operation uncovered a large-scale firearm manufacturing and distribution operation. In total, seven individuals have been arrested.

On April 2nd, 2024, Deputies responded to a burglary in Paddock Lake where several firearms were stolen. This burglary started KSD’s investigation into this operation. On May 1st, a concerned mother contacted KSD stating her son was driving around Kenosha County in a car full of guns. At the same time, numerous citizens called in “shots fired” in the area of Silver Lake. A traffic stop was conducted on this vehicle where several stolen firearms were recovered from the April 2nd burglary. Following the traffic stop, two search warrants were conducted in Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes on the night of May 1st where more stolen firearms were recovered. All the firearms recovered were confirmed to have been stolen from the Paddock Lake burglary.

The investigation into this firearm manufacturing and distribution operation continued into May 29th. These firearms were being sold to high school-aged individuals throughout Kenosha County.

Located in the search warrants on May 29th were several firearms, lower firearm frames with no serial numbers (commonly known as “ghost guns”), several Dremmel parts kits for making firearms, pistol and rifle magazines, manufactured firearm parts, firearm accessories, and ammunition.

All those arrested in this case confessed to the manufacturing of firearms and selling firearms.

Those arrested are:

— Jacob Ehlert-Abbott – 17 years old

— George Shepherd – 18 years old

— Five (5) other 16-year-old males

Criminal Charges include:

— Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm

— Intentionally Sell Dangerous Weapons to Child

— Possess Dangerous Weapon – Person < 18

— Carry Concealed Weapon

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to publicly thank the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Kenosha Police Department for all their assistance in conducting these search warrants.

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has been and will continue to be, proactive in keeping our community safe. Because of the outstanding work by our KSD Detectives and Deputies as well as all those who assisted throughout this case, countless further crimes involving these illegally manufactured and sold firearms have been prevented. Lives have been saved and our community is truly safer with this firearm manufacturing and distribution operation shut down!” -Sheriff David W. Zoerner

No further information will be released at this time.