May 30,2024 lake test results: North Shore Assoc. beach at caution

North Shore Association Beach on Paddock Lake is under a swim caution after sampling Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test result that prompted the caution at North Shore Association Beach was 921 E.coli/100 mL. That location was scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

Other test results from Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health were:

Here are other results of Monday’s sampling as reported by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted):

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 47 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 16 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 199 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 20 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 25 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 6 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 9 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 28 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 7 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 921 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 9 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 111 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 10 E.coli/100mL.