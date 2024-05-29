Kenosha County 2024 Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic is May 31

From the Kenosha County Executive’s Office:

County Executive Samantha Kerkman is inviting local veterans and their families to the second-annual Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic, to be held at noon Friday, May 31 at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park.

Admission is free, and lunch will be served courtesy of MISSION BBQ in Kenosha. Free roundtrip transportation to the park from Festival Foods, 3207 80th St., in Kenosha will also be offered courtesy of Dousman Transport Co., as space allows.

“I look forward to celebrating the start of summer with our community’s veterans at our county park that’s dedicated in their honor,” Kerkman said. “I appreciate the support of the community partners that came together again to make this possible.”

The Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is located west of Highway KD and north of Highway F in the towns of Randall and Wheatland. The picnic will be held in the park’s Veterans Honor Plaza, which is accessible from the Karow Court entrance off Highway F (Bassett Road), just west of Highway KD (352nd Avenue).

Picnic guests will have the opportunity to see the new shelter honoring Army veterans that was completed last year, the first of a planned series of such facilities to be dedicated to all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Wilmot Union High School band students will perform at the picnic, and representatives of Snap-on Incorporated will be on hand to be recognized for the corporation’s generous donation toward the ongoing development of the park.

Existing amenities in the 335-acre park include the 39-acre Freedom Lake, which is open to nonmotorized water activities, and more than five miles of walking trails.

“The Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is a beautiful place for veterans and others to reflect and enjoy the landscape,” said Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Jennifer Blasi. “And this picnic is a great opportunity to see it and to enjoy the company of fellow veterans.”

Those seeking transportation to the picnic are asked to contact the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office at 262-605-6690 or to send an email to Veterans.Services@kenoshacounty.org. Guests who are providing their own transportation to the event do not have to register.

Learn more:

More information about the Kenosha County Veterans Services office is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/368/Veterans, and more details about the park are at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1658/Kenosha-County-Veterans-Memorial-Park.