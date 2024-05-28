2024 Twin Lakes Memorial Day parade & ceremony coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 hosted its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday.
The parade made its was from Lance Park to Legion Park. After the parade, a ceremony was held at the Legion Post in the Park.
Here is video of the school bands in the parade — Wilmot Union High School, Lakewood School and Randall School:
Here is video of the fire equipment portion of the parade:
Here is video of scenes from the ceremony:
Ensign Sean O’Dowd of SIlver Lake, a very recent graduate of the US Naval Acedmy, delivered a speech on the meaning of Memorial Day. Here is video of his remarks:
Here are some more photos from the parade and ceremony: