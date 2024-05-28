2024 Twin Lakes Memorial Day parade & ceremony coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 hosted its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday.

The parade made its was from Lance Park to Legion Park. After the parade, a ceremony was held at the Legion Post in the Park.

Here is video of the school bands in the parade — Wilmot Union High School, Lakewood School and Randall School:

Here is video of the fire equipment portion of the parade:

Here is video of scenes from the ceremony:

Ensign Sean O’Dowd of SIlver Lake, a very recent graduate of the US Naval Acedmy, delivered a speech on the meaning of Memorial Day. Here is video of his remarks:

Here are some more photos from the parade and ceremony:

Poppies, a symbol of the American Legion, bloomed at the Legion Post in Twin Lakes right on time for Memorial Day for the first time in recent memory, said Jeff Martin, Post first vice commander..