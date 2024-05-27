Units responding for fire in New Munster

At about 8:02 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 34100 block of Geneva Road in New Munster.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a electric wire on fire near a tree.
Western Kenosha County's news source
