2024 Silver Lake Memorial Day parade and ceremony coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The annual Silver Lake Memorial Day parade and ceremony was hosted by Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 Monday.

Activities included the parade through Silver Lake and a ceremony following at the Legion post on Cogswell Drive.

Here is video of the school bands in the parade — Riverview School, Westosha Central High School, Wilmot Union High School, Salem School and Wheatland Center School:

Here is video of the police/fire equipment portion of the parade:

Here is video of the ceremony, which included readings, musical performances by the Riverview School band and the Westosha Central band, laying of a wreath, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps:

Here are some more photos from the parade and ceremony: