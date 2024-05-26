Units responding to crash along Bristol-Kenosha border

At about 9:19 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 12200 block of Highway 50 along the Bristol-Kenosha border.
Per dispatch: A motorcycle amd another vehicle involved. Deputies are on the scene.
