Units responding to crash along Bristol-Kenosha border

May 26th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9:19 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 12200 block of Highway 50 along the Bristol-Kenosha border.

Per dispatch: A motorcycle amd another vehicle involved. Deputies are on the scene.

