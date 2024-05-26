Tornado warning issued for far Western Kenosha County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for far Western Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Areas included according to the warning test are: Twin Lakes, Wheatland, Silver Lake, Powers Lake, Bassett, New Munster and Slades Corners.

If you are in an affected area, take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.