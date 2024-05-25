Units responding to crash in Trevor

May 25th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 12:54 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a crash at Highway JF and Highway 83 in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Traffic is blocked. Injuries being reported.

