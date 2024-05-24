Wheatland Center School students compete in 2024 Academic Bowl

2024 Wheatland Academic Bowl Team – Back row (left to right) Mackenzie Idell, Mary Cavanaugh, Tyson

Meracle, Jaxon Morehouse, Riley Daly and Karcher Singleton Middle row (left to right) Cambree Lois, Austin

Jurgens, Carleigh Britt, Kameron Kruzan and Mila Coe Front row (left to right) Felix Leonard, Elaina Hetland,

Wren Hawkins and Aaron Crane /Submitted photo

Wheatland Center School students recently participated in an Academic Bowl hosted at Phoenix Middle School in Delavan.

Teams were made up of five students from each grade – sixth through eighth. Students were nominated by teachers to compete within their designated area of expertise – Math, Science, English/Language Arts, or Social Studies. Students participated in an individual test of subject knowledge, a current events team quiz, and a team STEAM challenge.

The following students represented Wheatland in the 2024 Academic Bowl: 6th Grade – Carleigh Britt, Aaron Crane, Wren Hawkins, Kameron Kruzan and Karcher Singleton; 7th Grade – Mila Coe, Riley Daly, Austin Jurgens, Felix Leonard and Tyson Meracle; and 8th Grade – Mary Cavanaugh, Elaina Hetland, Mackenzie Idell, Cambree Lois, and Jaxon Morehouse.

Several Wheatland students placed within their designated area of expertise. Carleigh Britt placed second overall in 6th grade English/Language Arts. Aaron Crane placed second overall in 6th grade Math. Kameron Kruzan placed third overall in 6th grade Science. Tyson Meracle placed first overall in 7th grade Math. Mila Coe placed third overall in 7th grade Math. Felix Leonard placed third overall in 7th grade English/Language Arts. Austin Jurgens placed third overall in 7th grade Science. Riley Daly placed third overall in 7th grade Social Studies. Jaxon Morehouse placed first overall in 8th grade Math. Elaina Hetland placed first overall in 8th grade English/Language Arts. Cambree Lois placed third overall in 8th grade Social Studies.

Wheatland placed second overall in the 2024 Academic Bowl.