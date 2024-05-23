Weapon tip at Wheatland Center School results in lockdown; no weapons found

A tip about a high school student with a weapon at Wheatland Center School resulted in a lock down Thursday, but ultimately no weapons were found by law enforcement officers.

From a news release from the school district:

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received a tip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety via its Speak Up, Speak Out reporting system. The tip indicated that a Westosha Central High School student who was scheduled to attend a graduation celebration at Wheatland School was in possession of a weapon. The type of weapon was not indicated. The Kenosha County dispatch contacted Wheatland School at approximately 11:05 a.m. Upon receiving this information, a Wheatland School resource officer determined that the visiting student was en route to Wheatland School on a school bus. Per process, the school was immediately put into lockdown, and all entrances were secured. Within two minutes, the sheriff’s department arrived and received the bus from the high school at the far end of the school property. The student was removed and searched. No weapon was found on his person or the bus. The school was moved to a soft lockdown after police confirmed that there was no threat. After approximately 15 minutes, the school resumed the day to ensure students could attend lunch and other classes. The graduation event was canceled. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the incident and have indicated that there is currently no risk to students at Westosha Central High School or Wheatland School. In addition, no direct threat was made against students.