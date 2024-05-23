Twin Lakes sets August referendum to fund EMS

The Twin Lakes Village Board on Monday set an Aug. 13 referendum to seek approval to exceed the state-imposed tax levy limit in order to fund enhanced emergency medical service.

The board is seeking authority to exceed the limit by $526,436, for five years, said Laura Roesslein, village administrator.

That amount is higher than what had been publicly discussed as recently as earlier this month. The new amount takes into account an anticipated 4 percent per year increase in cost of EMS service from Twin Lakes Rescue, Roesslein said.

The increased spending is needed to fund a goal of 24 hour/7 days a week EMS staffing by Twin Lakes Rescue starting in 2025.

Originally, Twin Lakes, Randall and Wheatland were working jointly along with TLR to make the upgrade. TLR currently provides EMS to all three municipalities.

Earlier this year, Wheatland and Randall also began entertaining proposals from other EMS providers, including a private company. Twin Lakes is committed to continuing with TLR; Wheatland and Randall have not yet committed to an EMS contractor for 2025.

Randall had setting a referendum on its Town Board agenda Thursday. A referendum is the main agenda item for a special meeting of the Wheatland Town Board on Saturday.