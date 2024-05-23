Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) holds third Community Strategic Planning Workgroup

From Silver Lake=Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School):

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District held its third Community Strategic Planning Workgroup meeting on Tuesday, May 21, as part of the district’s ongoing strategic planning process.

The meeting provided an important platform for discussion on the state of the district and its facilities, including insights from a recent facility study conducted by Performance Services. During the session, members explored potential plans for creating flexible and modern teaching and learning spaces to foster a high-quality learning environment.

Dr. Lori Mueller, Partner at the Donovan Group, also reviewed the results from a focus group she facilitated with students from Wilmot High School, alumni of Riverview School. The students shared valuable feedback on how the district can continue to enhance its educational offerings and support student success.

In addition to these discussions, the district began the critical task of defining its mission and vision statements, setting the stage for a clear and unified direction moving forward.

“Tuesday’s meeting was a pivotal step forward in our strategic planning process,” said Kim Taylor, District Administrator. “The insights shared by our community members and students are invaluable as we work towards creating a dynamic and supportive learning environment. We are committed to prioritizing our community’s needs to guide our district’s growth and ensure the success of our students.”

The Community Strategic Planning Workgroup is dedicated to identifying areas of growth and strength across several key areas: student performance and progress, educator quality, community engagement, and facilities and operations. The group—made up of students, parents, staff, and community members—aims to develop a strategic plan that outlines a path to sustainability and growth for the district in the coming years.

The strategic planning process is an opportunity for collective engagement around the district’s core purpose, providing a structured approach to continuous improvement. The resulting plan will guide decision-making, set specific actions for progress, and enable the district to monitor, evaluate, and adapt to achieve its goals.

The next Community Strategic Planning Workgroup meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18.