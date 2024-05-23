Randall sets August referendum for emergency medical services

The Randall Town Board Thursday set a referendum asking for authority to exceed the state-imposed tax levy limit for emergency medical services.

The referendum will be on the Aug. 13 ballot. Holding the referendum was approved by a unanimous voice vote.

The referendum will seek the authority to levy an additional $150,000 per year for five years.

Originally, Twin Lakes, Randall and Wheatland were working jointly along with Twin Lakes Rescue to make an upgrade to 24 hour/7 day a week station staffing. TLR currently provides EMS to all three municipalities.

Earlier this year, Wheatland and Randall also began entertaining proposals from other EMS providers, including a private company. Twin Lakes is committed to continuing with TLR; Wheatland and Randall have not yet committed to an EMS contractor for 2025.

The proposed cost to Randall for 2025 for continuing with TLR is $225,000. A proposal from Ambulnz by DocGo had a cost for Randall of $210,000 for 2025.

Rather than seek authority for the whole amount needed for EMS, the town decided to seek taxing authority for just the difference between the 2025 cost of $210,00-225,000 and the $70,000 the town paid TLR for 2024 service.

“The intention was not to burden the taxpayers with the levy any more than we have to,” said town Chairperson Paula Soderman.

The language of the resolution to hold the referendum for Randall is similar to what will be considered by the Wheatland Town Board at a special meeting Saturday. Soderman said that was by design. Both resolutions were developed jointly by the staffs and some board members and reviewed by Wheatland’s town attorney as well as the state.

A decision on whether to renew the contract with TLR or start anew with Ambulnz by DocGo has not been made, Soderman said. A joint closed session meeting with the Randall and Wheatland town boards will be scheduled to discuss the choice.

“We don’t know who we are going to be contracting with yet,” Soderman said.

The Twin Lakes Village Board also set a referendum for the Aug. 13 ballot at its meeting Monday.

