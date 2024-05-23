Agenda: Randall Town Board & Plan Commission meeting May 23, 2024

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- IRVING ONE LLC, 1222 N. Grant Ave., Odessa TX 79761 (Owner), Vincent Abben, 15 Park Pl, Tiffin IA 52340 (Agent), requesting approval of a temporary use (Section III. S. 12.18.7-4: which states that it shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alteration of a temporary use, as defined in this ordinance,
without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to deploy a Cell on Light
Truck (COLT) in the A-2 General Agricultural Dist. on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-304-0405, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Shipping container ordinance. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Town sign using ARPA funds. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- A motion to move forward with the language for the resolution to exceed the levy limit for Emergency Medical Service funding. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.