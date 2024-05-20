Severe thunderstorm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.
The watch is set to be in effect until 5 p.m.
The watch area also includes some northeastern Illinois counties.
