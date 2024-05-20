Severe thunderstorm watch issued

May 20th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 5 p.m.

The watch area also includes some northeastern Illinois counties.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: weather.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives