Peter Poli appointed Salem Lakes trustee

Newly appointed Peter Poli takes his seat on the Salem Lake Village Board

Peter Poli was appointed a Salem Lakes trustee by the Village Board at its meeting Monday.

Poli was appointed in a 5 to 1 vote.

Poli was sworn in during the meeting and began acting in his new capacity for the balance of the meeting.

Poli will serve out the remainder of the term of Kelly Sweeting, who was elected in April 2023 and resigned as of April 30. Sweeting cited health challenges as the reason for her resignation. Poli’s term will run until the April 2025 election.

Poli ran for trustee in the April 2024 election coming in fourth in a race that seated three people.

Poli, 51, of Wilmot, owns his own plumbing company. He is currently the chairperson of the village Board of Appeals.

The board had established a process for appointing someone to the open seat that had interested individuals submit applications and answer questions in writing from board members. The board was then to interview candidates Monday at its meeting.

Two candidates were considered at the meeting, Poli and Doug Randolph, current chairperson of the village Park Commission. Both gave presentations on their qualifications and then answered questions from Village Board members.

After the questioning, the board had some discussion, during which both candidates were lauded by several of the board members as being great candidates.

“There’s really no wrong answer here,” said village President Rita Bucur. “I’m really happy that we have two qualified people to choose from.”

“You both have a lots of common denominators,” said Trustee Bill Hopkins. “I hope whoever is odd man out that you run in next April’s election.”

Trustee Ron Gandt was the sole vote for Randolph.

Here is video of Poli’s swearing in: