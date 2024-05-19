Highway Q to close for resurfacing

From the county Division of Highways:

A resurfacing project on Kenosha County Highway Q in the Village of Bristol is set to begin Tuesday, May 21, and will involve daily closures to through traffic.

The work area includes the portion of Highway Q (104th Street/Winfield Road) between highways U (136th Avenue) and 45 (Bristol Road).

Closures will be staged from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays excluding Fridays from Tuesday, May 21, through the week of June 10. Local residents and businesses will retain access.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway C (Wilmot Road) as an alternate route.

This work schedule is weather-dependent and is subject to change.