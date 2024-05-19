Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting May 20, 2024

May 19th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village is scheduled to meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution 2024-5-4 Exercising Referendum
Option for EMS services.

Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution 2024-5-3 to Borrow $220,000 from
the Trust Funds of the State of Wisconsin for the purchase of an ambulance.

Discussion regarding the number of Sergeant positions at the Police Department.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives