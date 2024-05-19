Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 20, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

This meeting will be live streamed and available for later viewing here.

Agenda items include:

Appointment of a candidate to fill the Trustee vacancy for duration of term ending April 2025. Such appointment will proceed as follows: (a) 3 to 5-minute presentation by each candidate for the vacant Trustee seat, (b) interview by the Village Board of all candidates for a total of up to 30-45 minutes involving one question by each Trustee, (c) Village Board review, discussion and action on applicants for position of vacant Trustee position including Village Board of Trustees vote to select an applicant to fill the vacancy; and (d) seating/oath of the appointed trustee.

Regarding a change order to the new F450 1-ton dump truck to authorize Ewald Trucking to

upgrade from original quote approved quote of $89,013.00 to $109,214.00 for upgraded rear

hydraulics for dump box and new stainless steel hydraulic salt spreader.

Way for approximately $2,950 and (2) at 122nd Street for approximately $2,950, for an

estimated cost of $5,900.00, not including shipping.

To authorize the addition of three (3) full-time firefighters to the Village of Salem Lakes Fire

& Rescue Department.

Drewieske from Clifton Larson Allen, LLP.

property owners made under Wis. Stat. Ch. 90’s fencing dispute law.

The full agenda is available here.