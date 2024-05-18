Sons of the American Legion Post #293 rehabbing Veterans Memorial Park in Silver Lake

Sons of the American Legion Post #293 members were working Saturday on their rehabilitation of Veterans Memorial Park in Silver Lake.

The SAL post, affiliated with Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 in Silver Lake, has been working on shaping up the park. Earlier this year, it received approval to do the work from the Salem Lakes Village Board.

The SAL post received a donation of plants and a landscaping plan from Breezy Hill Nursery, said Don Fremling, SAL post #293 squadron commander, who also is a member of the American Legion.

SAL members have provided the muscle, removing some old plantings and replacing them with the new donations and spreading mulch.