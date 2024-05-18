Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Pleasant Prairie

May 18th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 1 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.

Per dispatch: Bristol is responding for a rollover crash at Highway 165 and 120th Avenue with multiple injuries.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives