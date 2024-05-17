Paddock Lake local street improvement project to start June 6

This map from the village shows tentative start dates and where work will be done.

Paddock Lake in the summer has been synonymous in recent years with road construction, primarily on Highway 50.

There will be road construction this year too in Paddock Lake, but this time on village roads.

Work on the extensive project that will touch most sectors of the village (except the newer neighborhoods) is expected to begin June 6 and be completed in September.

Performing the work will be Asphalt Contractors. The bid cost was be $1.8 million.

The village is paying for the project in part by recently issuing $1.4 million in general obligation bonds, with some of those proceeds also being applied to a $460,281 water main project also taking place this year. The balance for the two projects will come from village surplus funds, capital improvement fund, ARPA funds and a local road improvement state grant. In all, 58 percent of the project is being funded by the bonds, with the surplus and other funds making up the rest.

The scope of the project as described in a village news release says: “The project scope includes grinding/milling deteriorated pavement and resurfacing with new asphalt pavement. The project will be addressing numerous streets throughout the Village and includes 248th Ave. from 67th Street South to 68th Street and 248th Ave. from 65th Street North to 60th Street. All disturbed driveways, sidewalks, streets, and lawn areas will be restored upon completion.”

From the village news release:

The public and users of these roads can expect to see temporary road closures within the construction project area. Roadwork ahead signs will be prominently displayed to alert traffic to use alternate village roads.”