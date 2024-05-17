Air quality alert issued

Kenosha County is under an air quality alert from noon until 11 p.m., Saturday.

From the alert text:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone on Saturday, May 18, from noon until 11 p.m. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha. Due to ozone conducive weather conditions including a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.