Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 8:42 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 10300 block of Highway 83 in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This is a 2 to 3 vehicle crash. One car may be submerged in water.

UPDATE 8:43 p.m. — Kenosha County Dive Team dispatched to respond.

UPDATE 8:45 p.m. — Deputy on scene confirms one vehicle partially in water, but all occupants are out of vehicle. Salem Lakes command cancels dive team response.

UPDATE 8:54 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports to dispatch that just one vehicle was involved, Sole occupant is out of the vehicle and being checked out by rescue.