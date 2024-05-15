Paddock Lake Village Board switches to appointments to fill vacant trustee seats; applicants sought

Turns out the Paddock Lake Village Board can and will make appointments to fill its two currently vacant trustee seats.

The remaining members of the board Wednesday gave village staff the go ahead to implement a process to gather applicants with the goal of making appointments in June.

The board had been under the impression it needed a special election to fill the seats, because almost a full term was left on both seats. That election was to set to be the November general election, with an August primary if needed.

But village administrator Tim Popanda said at Wednesday’s regular board meeting that new information from the Wisconsin League of Municipalities and village legal counsel confirmed appointments could be made.

Board reaction to being able to make an appointment was positive among board members.

“I’m glad we can appoint,” said President Pro Tempore Alex Attiah, citing cost of having a special election and other factors. “I’m very happy we can appoint.”

The board also favored making the appointments for the full remainder of the two trustee terms, which will expire in April 2026.

Trustee Michael Rayniak died April 9. He had just been re-elected to a new term April 2. Trustee Barbara Brenner was also re-elected April 2, but notified the village that she chose not to be seated.

Village President Terry Burns also resigned his position as of May 12. Burns’ term expires in April 2025. Popanda said the president slot will not be filled by a permanent appointment. Instead, Trustee Alex Attiah was appointed president pro tempore Wednesday.

Residents interested in being considered for appointment are asked to fill out an application and return it to the village offices no later than June 6 (a printable copy of the application is available here). The appointment is expected to be on the agenda for the Village Board committee of the whole meeting on June 12, when interviews also will tentatively be conducted for selected applicants. Final action is anticipated to take place in open session at the June 19 regular board meeting.