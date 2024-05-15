A word from our sponsors: 2024 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Business in the Park and Car Show is May 18

Note: This is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association — DH
Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s Business in the Park & Car Show is May 18.
Hours for the event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The car show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All activities will be in downtown Twin Lakes. Admission is free for this fun family event.
Business in the Park & Car Show will feature multiple booths from local businesses, crafters and vendors.
The car show is expected to fill Main Street with vehicles in a variety of styles from a range of years.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Try your luck at Spin the Wheel. Enter a raffle. There also will be a kids activities area. Music will be by DJ Keith.
Attendees also can help the “Fill the Caboose” food drive. Bring school lunch items for the Twin Lakes Food Pantry. Needed items include peanut butter and jelly, one can meals, granola bars, juice boxes, fruit snacks, fruit cups cereal bats or any items that are easy for kids to prepare by themselves. You can also bring items to the chamber office before May 18.