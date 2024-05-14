Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting May 15, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Agenda items include:
- Nomination and Appointment of President Pro-tempore.
- Authorize Village Administrator to issue a special event permit to Deana Noonan of Noah’s Rest, Inc to hold a one-day fundraiser event in the Kenosha County Park known as Old Settlers Park.
- To waive the first reading of Ordinance 24-02, an ordinance to repeal and recreate section 29 of the Code of Ordinances of the Village of Paddock Lake as it relates to attachment of the Swanson property.
- To approve Ordinance 24-02, to repeal and recreate Chapter 29 as it pertains to the voluntary attachment of Swanson property.
- Authorize village staff to pay leaf vacuum repair invoice from MacQueen Equipment in the amount not to exceed $13,518.98