Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting May 15, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Agenda items include:

Nomination and Appointment of President Pro-tempore.

Authorize Village Administrator to issue a special event permit to Deana Noonan of Noah’s Rest, Inc to hold a one-day fundraiser event in the Kenosha County Park known as Old Settlers Park.

To waive the first reading of Ordinance 24-02, an ordinance to repeal and recreate section 29 of the Code of Ordinances of the Village of Paddock Lake as it relates to attachment of the Swanson property.

To approve Ordinance 24-02, to repeal and recreate Chapter 29 as it pertains to the voluntary attachment of Swanson property.

Authorize village staff to pay leaf vacuum repair invoice from MacQueen Equipment in the amount not to exceed $13,518.98

The full agenda is available here.