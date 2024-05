The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to hold a working session Monday starting at 4:30 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

S.T.A.R. Club Course

Virtual Curriculum

GED Prep Course

2024-2025 Academic Calendar Amendment

Facilities Summer Plan

Library Fixtures Replacement

Roof Maintenance and Repair

Strategic Plan – Year 4 Draft

Closed session for: Employee Contract

The full agenda is available here,