Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting May 13, 2024

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

Resolution 2004-002 A resolution of the Town Board of the Town of Wheatland to dissolve the Wheatland Water Patrol.Ordinance 2024-003.

An ordinance to repeal and recreate section 13.4 of the code of Ordinances of the Town of Wheatland relating to water patrol.

Resolution 2024-003 to exceed the levy limit to provide funding for Emergency Medical Services for the Town of Wheatland. Referendum of the levy will be on the August 13th Primary Ballot.

The full agenda is available here.