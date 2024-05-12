Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting May 13, 2024

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- Resolution 2004-002 A resolution of the Town Board of the Town of Wheatland to dissolve the Wheatland Water Patrol.Ordinance 2024-003.
- An ordinance to repeal and recreate section 13.4 of the code of Ordinances of the Town of Wheatland relating to water patrol.
- Resolution 2024-003 to exceed the levy limit to provide funding for Emergency Medical Services for the Town of Wheatland. Referendum of the levy will be on the August 13th Primary Ballot.