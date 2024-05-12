Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting May 13, 2024

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 4 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Closed Session for: 2024-2025 District Staff Employment Terms

Possible Approval of 2024-2025 District Staff Employment Terms

Possible Approval of Resignation

Possible Approval of 2024-2025 Teacher Contract

Possible Approval of 2024-2025 New Open Enrollment

2024-2025 Food Services Contract Approval

2024-2025 Westosha Athletic Conference Agreement

2024-2025 CESA 2 Services Contract

Discuss and Possible Approval of the 2024-2025 Staff Health Insurance

The full agenda is available here.