Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting May 13, 2024

May 12th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 4 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Closed Session for: 2024-2025 District Staff Employment Terms
  • Possible Approval of 2024-2025 District Staff Employment Terms
  • Possible Approval of Resignation
  • Possible Approval of 2024-2025 Teacher Contract
  • Possible Approval of 2024-2025 New Open Enrollment
  • 2024-2025 Food Services Contract Approval
  • 2024-2025 Westosha Athletic Conference Agreement
  • 2024-2025 CESA 2 Services Contract
  • Discuss and Possible Approval of the 2024-2025 Staff Health Insurance

The full agenda is available here.

