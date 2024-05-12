Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting May 13, 2024

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Consider for approval the Request for Proposal Agreement submitted by Proposed Vendor Tony DeBartolo for the Beer Garden at Hansen Park.

Discuss and consider for approval the request on the request of Michael A. Nelson,8795 136th Avenue, Bristol, WI (Applicant/Owner/Developer) for a Zoning Map and Zoning Text Amendment change from A-2 (Agricultural) to R-1 (Residential Single Family) on tax parcel #37-4-121-151-0180 Part of NE 1 /4 SEC 15, Town 1, Range 21,Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located on the east end of 86th Street, .25 miles east of HWY MB, Bristol.

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Michael A. Nelson, 8795 136th Bristol, WI Applicant/Owner/Developer) for a 4-lot Certified Survey Map(CSM) on tax parcel #37-4-121-151-0180 Part ofNE 1 /4 SEC 15, Town 1, Range 21,Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located on the east end of 86h Street, .25 miles east of HWY MB, Bristol.

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Michael A. Nelson, 8795 136th Avenue, Bristol, WI (Applicant) for a 3-lot Certified Survey Map (CSM) on tax parcel#37-4-121-151-0180 Part of NE 1 /4 SEC 15, Town 1, Range 21, Village of Bristol,Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located on of 86th Street, 25 miles east of HWY MB, Bristol.

Consider for approval President Farrell’s appointment of Commissioners to fill the vacant seats on the Plan Commission.

Consider for approval of Ordinance 24-5, for the re-zoning of land from A-2 (Agricultural) to R-1(Residential Single Family) on tax parcel #37-4-121-151-0180.

Consider for approval the request of Cub Scout Pack 328 for the closing of 196th Avenue in front of Brunswick on Saturday, May 18th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for the annual Downhill Derby.

Consider for approval the Election Systems & Software, LLC Hardware Maintenance and Software License, and Maintenance and Support Services.e. Discuss and take possible action on the addition of a second polling place location in the Village.

The full agenda is available here.