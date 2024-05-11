Units responding for crash in Slades Corners

May 11th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:15 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible crash on Highway 50 near Highway P in Slades Corners.

